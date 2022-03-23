YAKIMA, WA - At High Steppe Climbing Center, climbers are both physically and mentally challenged. There are no age limits. People can rent all the gear needed to climb safely.
"Anyone can come down here, and there'll be something they can enjoy about climbing, it really is for everyone," said manager Nathan Joyner.
Rock-climbing is a social sport, said Joyner. He said a lot of climbers help each other tackle courses.
"Seeing people share the experience of climbing together, is really what it's all about," said Joyner.
There are three climbing methods; auto-belay, bouldering, and roped climbing. Joyner said auto-belay is best for beginners.
Auto-belay climbers are attached to a safety rope to guide them, without needing a partner.
"People who climb on a regular basis find that they get stronger, more coordinated, more flexible, and a better sense of balance," said Joyner.
Every week, Joyner recreates climbing courses to keep climbers active and challenged.
Joyner said the climbing center is a great starting point for aspiring outdoor climbers. He said all of the equipment and gear are the same, well except for the colorful rocks. He said climbers should get a mentor before climbing outside alone.
Monthly and yearly memberships allow climbers to come as often as they'd like. The gym's competition team is looking for adult and youth members.
