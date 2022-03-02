YAKIMA, WA - The Cascade Rugby Union has co-ed youth teams in the Tri-Cities, Ellensburg, Wenatchee, Yakima, and even in Pendleton. High school, Under-14, and Under-12 leagues are looking for more players.
The season starts this month and goes until May. Teams often travel and play five games every Saturday. Sign up online.
Parents and kids are welcome to come to practice to try it out and ask questions before signing up, said the U12 assistant coach Ron Haviland. All ages play from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Safety is our number one priority said, Haviland. He said they had zero injuries on the youth team for three years.
Haviland said they teach kids how to tackle and how to be tackled without getting hurt. He said rugby is safer than football.
Senior at La Salle High School, Dane Nedham, said he agreed. Dane played rugby in football's off-season since his freshmen year.
"The tackling is a lot more crazy in football but in rugby, it's a lot more controlled," said Nedham.
Nedham said he gets to play more in rugby than in football and encourages others to give rugby a chance.
"It's an awesome sport, if anything it'll be good to try just for the spring," said Nedham.
One of three girls on the U12 team, Kaylee Frank, said she's not afraid to play with boys this season.
"Cause I learned how to tackle the little, short kids and I want to do it," said Frank, "you pick them up and you slam them on the floor."
She said as a sixth-grader at East Valley Central, she likes being tougher than football players.
Senior at West Valley High School, Jace Reed, plays during his wrestling off-season. He said he likes staying active throughout the year and welcomes new players to join.
"Honestly it's not as scary as it seems to be, so I think once you get past that bridge, it's a lot more fun than you think it is," said Reed.
