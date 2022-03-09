YAKIMA, WA - Valley Mall has welcomed its senior walking club three hours before opening for about 35 years. Every 2.5 laps around the mall equal one mile.
The mall sees about a dozen walkers every day. Walkers can just show up at 7 a.m.; sign-ups aren't required, said mall marketing manager Jacob Butler.
"As much as I say we're providing that service for them, they're really brightening our lives to be here," said Butler.
Since 2019, Trish Caswell has walked almost every morning. She said she started to prioritize her health after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.
"I'm almost 72, and it makes me feel a lot younger, so I'm very thankful at this age that I can even walk," said Caswell.
Caswell said she gets about 8,000 steps before 8 a.m. every day. Since walking, she said she lost 40 pounds.
"It's a fun environment, and I think that's what keeps me motivated because I like it so much," said Caswell.
Caswell said she enjoys staying active no matter the weather outside without paying for a gym membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.