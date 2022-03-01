YAKIMA, WA - Most insurance companies don't cover flooding as part of a rental or home insurance. Adding flood coverage is especially important with the upcoming wildfire season, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) deputy assistant administrator, Jeff Jackson.
"It really just breaks our heart to hear people who were just unaware that flood was not covered by their homeowner's insurance," said Jackson.
People who live on or near a wildfire burn line are at an increased risk for flooding, said Jackson.
It takes very little rain to cause a flood or mudflow after a wildfire, according to the FEMA website. It said the risk of flooding skyrockets until vegetation regrows, which can take five years or more.
Only 4 percent of homeowners in the U.S. have flood insurance, said Jackson. He said floods are the most common natural disaster across the country.
"No one wants to think about the fact that their community may flood but it happens, it happens all across the country," said Jackson.
Just one inch of water can cause up to 25,000 dollars in house damages, according to the FEMA website.
"[Flood insurance] makes a difference in how quickly they're able to restore their home and replace their possessions," said Jackson.
Adding flood coverage can take a month to go into effect so it's important to talk with your insurance company right away, said Jackson.
