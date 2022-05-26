Free counseling, mental health help for kids from CWU psychology graduate students

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A new student-led counseling service through the Central Washington University (CWU) psychology department has been providing much-needed support for nine kids in Kittitas County this spring.
Each child, ages 8-17, participated in six to eight sessions over the past two months. Graduate students offered solutions-based counseling based on their individual needs.
"The pandemic has had a large impact on the social and mental well-being of kids, and this service has the potential to help a community that historically doesn’t have enough providers," said CWU psychology assistant professor, Olivia Holter.
Holter said Kittitas County had a shortage of mental health counselors even before the pandemic.
"There’s a really severe shortage right now, and what that means is providers have stopped creating wait lists," said Holter.
Holter said it's hard for anyone, even children, to get the mental health resources they need.
"I’m incredibly proud of the work we are doing because we are making a difference in the lives of kids in our community," said Holter.
Graduate students learned valuable skills to take them to the next level of their careers, said Holter.
Holter said she hopes to continue offering the same services next year.
