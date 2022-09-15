YAKIMA, Wash. -- Chris Reid was a librarian at Garfield Elementary School for 14 years. She died last week after battling ovarian cancer for two years. Her family, friends and now the community's trying to keep her memory alive with some playground additions she's always wanted.
"It gives us something to put our grief into," said her stepson and fundraiser starter, Corey Granstrand.
Her family's fundraising for a canopy for shade, benches and new playground equipment for students.
"She'd always talk about the playground and how we didn't have shade," said PE teacher, Guillermo Llamas. "There's no shade if you go out there, it's like a desert."
In just one week, Reid's family raised more than two-thirds of their fundraising goal. If you'd like to donate, click the GoFundMe link here.
"I'm really excited and I know she would be excited because she loved this school, she really loved the kids," said Chris' husband, Denny Granstrand.
Mireya Compton worked beside Reid for 12 years. She said Reid taught her everything she knows about the library.
"She will be living in this school, her spirit, her memory is still very alive not only in this library but at the playground," said Compton, the library assistant.
Although Reid retired in 2014, she always came back to visit, said Compton. She said she wanted what was best for her students and friends.
"Chris was always trying to make people's lives better and if we can carry on her mission for her I think that would mean a lot to her," said Corey.
Reid was a former math teacher at Davis High School.
