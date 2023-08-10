YAKIMA, Wash. - On August 17, 2023, a future of retirement security town hall will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in room 'F' of the Yakima Convention & event center.
Hosted by Mike Pellicciotti, Washington State Treasurer, the community is invited to participate in the discussion about the future of retirement in Washington State.
This town hall will feature retirement experts exploring ideas for retirement security.
Guest panelists include; April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, Aaron Keating, managing director at Economic Opportunity Institute and Cathleen MacCaul, advocacy director at AARP Washington.
All are welcome to join the conversation, and if you wish to RSVP, email: jesse.johnson@tre.wa.gov or call: (360)584-3740
