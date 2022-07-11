YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Parent Child Assistance Program (PCAP) through Triumph Treatment Services is giving free diapers, formula and wipes to families with newborns to three-year-olds. No proof of need is required, just call (509) 907-1105.
PCAP got a 750,000-dollar grant last year to give not only clients, but also families in need supplies through the pandemic- and now with inflation. The at-home visitation program works with mothers with substance-exposed newborns.
"I love that we are able to meet a demand and show up for people in a way that's meaningful in their lives," said PCAP director, Kim Hitchcock.
The need goes far beyond PCAP.
Hitchcock said they reach more people with the help of their community partners like OIC, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and various school districts.
"One day we had supplied [OIC] with 26,000 dollars worth of diapers and they were out before noon," said Hitchcock.
PCAP also gives free period supplies, but Hitchcock said they're running low. She said they need donations to keep up with demand.
Hannah Rose Bracy relies on free period products and diapers for her one-year-old daughter, Olivia. Bracy is working with PCAP to better her life to become the best mom she could be.
"This is my only successful attempt at getting clean and I feel like having my daughter was a huge part of that," said Bracy.
Being on a limited income, Bracy said she's able to pay for rent and groceries because she doesn't have to worry about getting diapers.
"I never thought I'd ever be able to take care of a child because I couldn't take care of myself," said Bracy.
Bracy said PCAP gives her morale support and resources to keep going. She said she recommends PCAP to everyone she meets.
