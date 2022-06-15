YAKIMA, Wash. -- The number of drug overdose deaths increased by almost 50 percent from 2019 to 2020, the highest increase recorded, according to the Yakima Health District.
More than 60 percent of those deaths involved opioids, with fentanyl being the most common.
"It's important to raise awareness because we know overdose deaths can happen to anyone, any community member can be affected," said the Yakima Health District communications specialist, Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez.
Yakima Health District leaders recommend carrying Naloxone or Narcan, a life-saving medication that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, if you or someone you know could be at high risk.
Washingtonians can get Naloxone or Narcan for free without a prescription. Print out the Statewide Standing Order form and take it to a local pharmacy.
Yakima Health District leaders warn it's nearly impossible to know if a drug is laced with fentanyl. That's why it's vital to know potential signs of a drug overdose. Look out for small pupils, slow or no pulse, chocking or gurgling sounds, falling asleep or losing consciousness, cold or clammy hands and/or discolored skin, especially in lips and nails.
If you see someone experiencing overdose symptoms, call 911 immediately. The state's Good Samaritan Law protects anyone who needs medical help for a drug overdose against getting drug possession charges.
Yakima Health District leaders encourage parents to safely get rid of unused or expired medications at medication take-back locations in Yakima County. Click here to find a drop-off box near you.
