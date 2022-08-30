GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview School District can't offer any incentives like signing bonuses or paid training, so bus drivers are going elsewhere, said the transportation director, Kyle Carrier.
"It's frustrating, especially when a lot of those candidates are probably community members who see our district and then go to another," said Carrier.
Carrier said he's working with the superintendent to find a budget for driver incentives by the end of the school year.
The district has 16 full-time drivers and two substitutes. Carrier said he wants at least 30 drivers to be ready when one calls in sick or takes a vacation.
"When it comes to our special needs and our preschool routes, that's where students are affected by a bus running late or a bus not even being available," said Carrier.
Carrier said he had to drive when there were not enough drivers. He said bus drivers also have combined routes.
"When it comes to our special needs and our preschool routes, that's where students are affected by a bus running late or a bus not even being available," said a bus driver, Sonia Merck.
In her 20 years with Grandview, Merck said she's never seen a shortage like this.
"[More drivers would be] a huge burden off our shoulders as far as being able to staff the buses efficiently and not overcrowd buses," said Merk.
Merk said loves getting to every student on her bus. She said driving a bus isn't as hard as it looks.
"Once you get in and learn how to do it, there's no difficulty to it and the children are wonderful," said Merk.
No experience is required to become a bus driver. Click here to get the process rolling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.