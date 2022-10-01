UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd.
"I think it's great, it's small, it's close to home and it's inexpensive," said Laura Lister, a Yakima resident.
Laura, her daughter and grandson Michael did all the activities. They scored big in the pumpkin patch but they said the corn maze was their favorite.
"And we're going to corn maze [again] 'cause I love corn maze," said six-year-old Michael.
The big corn maze turns into a haunted one at night. Check out the schedule here.
"You can hear the chainsaws start up and the screams that immediately follow it you can hear the screams hear them from up here in the barn and that's the best part," said co-owner, Lewis Gress.
The corn maze has been a staple in the Valley for about 25 years, said Gress.
"The community's always been really good to us, they've always supported us really well so we try to give back as much as we can," said Gress.
The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch host family movie nights every Friday in October.
