YAKIMA, Wash. - The Harman Center in Yakima celebrated its 18th anniversary Friday afternoon with dancing and tours of the senior center.
The Harman Center opened in Yakima in 2004 and had close to 90 seniors participating in their activities at one point. Since then, its numbers have declined. The center held an open house today to show seniors all it has to offer.
The Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards said the center offers trips for seniors, Zumba, knitting circles, dancing and much more.
"It's exciting! It really is a great place," Richards said. "I love the center and I love the people that come here its always exciting to celebrate with all of them the great things we do for the community and how much fun we have here."
Seniors don't have to pay a subscription to be a part of the center, just pay for the activities they participate in.
You can also subscribe to their newsletter to find out all the events and activities they offer.
