OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5532 has unanimously passed through two rounds of the Senate and House of Representatives to pass with full approval.
The bill aims to help with situations similar to that of the Astria Toppenish Hospital and provide enhanced payments to low-volume, rural hospital. Medicaid payments for acute-care services will be required to be set at 120% of the fee schedule for inpatient services and 200% for outpatient services.
“It’s good to see the Legislature pass this important bill and send it to the governor,” said Senator Curtis King (R-Yakima). “The bill is critical to the future of Astria Toppenish Hospital, and vital to the needs of the citizens of the lower Yakima Valley, our Hispanic community and the Yakama Tribe. Without this extra funding, the hospital is at risk of closing.”
An amendment made by the House will change the implementation date to July 1, 2024 for hospital reimbursement rates.
