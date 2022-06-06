TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Heritage University alumni and donors raised 723,085 dollars at the 36th annual Bounty of the Valley fundraiser Saturday, June 6th. 91 percent of Heritage University students have at least one scholarship through the school.
College senior, Noemi Mendoza, gets five thousand dollars every semester with her scholarship. She will be debt-free after graduation.
"I'm able to go into a job and chase my dreams," said Mendoza, "It's truly amazing what donors can do for you and I'll be forever grateful."
Mendoza said she always knew she wanted to go to college but growing up in a low-income household, she knew paying for tuition would be a challenge.
"I get financial aid, but some of it isn't covered and having them donate money to me was just a blessing," said Mendoza.
As a first-generation college student, Mendoza said it was hard navigating through college payments alone. She said her scholarship donors keep her motivated to finish school.
"I remember my dad told us that the only reason he came here from Mexico was because he wanted us to have a better life than him," said Mendoza.
Mendoza is studying business administration and hopes to go into banking or human resources. As a student ambassador, Mendoza said she hopes her classmates can take advantage of student scholarships too.
"You don't have to give up on your dream," said Mendoza.
Heritage University students can reach out to their academic advisor or an admission officer to learn more about scholarships.
