YAKIMA, Wash. -- Multiple police departments within Yakima and Kittitas Counties warned of 'smash and grabs' at trailheads this summer.
Its unfortunate people have to worry about getting their car broken into when trying to enjoy the great outdoors, said the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy executive director, Celisa Hopkins.
Take all valuables on the trail, or better yet leave them at home, said Hopkins. She said most of their trailheads have cameras in the parking lots.
Some hikers and bikers said they've seen break-ins in the middle of the day.
"I just leave my window cracked, just so they don't break it, they could open the door if they wanted to take something, they could take it," said a regular Rocky Top biker, Roberto Millan.
Other trail-goers said they'd feel safer if trailheads had volunteers on the lookout throughout the day.
Remember to always lock your car and never leave any bags out, said Hopkins. She said thieves could think there's something valuable in a big even when there's not.
"Since [my car has] an alarm system, I don't really think about it as much, but I think it's always a good idea to take those precautions to not tempt people to come in, it's kind of nice cause I have tinted windows," said a hiker, Mary Carpenter.
If you get your car broken into or see a crime in action, call the Yakima County Sheriff's office at (509) 574-2500.
