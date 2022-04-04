YAKIMA, WA - YAKIMA, WA - A semi-truck driver was nearly blown off the Fred G. Redmon Bridge around 2 p.m. on I-82 East. The driver was lucky he only had minor injuries, said Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper Derrick Jacobs.
The high winds rolled the semi from the right lane to the left said, Jacobs.
"Luckily no one was next to him when that did happen, so don't just hangout next to trucks," said Jacobs.
Light-weight semi-trucks, travel trailers, and fifth-wheels can easily roll over in high winds, said Jacobs.
"[Light-weight vehicles] could really get out of control or tip over in just an instance," said Jacobs, "and if you're next to them, you're going to be involved before you even know it."
Pass with purpose, keep both hands on the wheel and stay under the speed limit in high winds, said Jacobs.
"It could be the difference in you being able to regain control before something bad does happen," said Jacobs.
Drivers need to keep their headlights on said, Jacobs. He said blowing dirt and dust can cause poor visibility on roads.
'On the road, off the phone,' signs light up the night highways.
"And with the winds, it's just one more added thing, so put the distractions down," said Jacobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.