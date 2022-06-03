YAKIMA, Wash. -- The COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force of Eastern Washington is made up of 14 federal agencies, including the FBI, to track down offenders. Since the pandemic, many people took advantage of the COVID-19 federal aid programs.
"Fraud really devastates our communities limited resources," said U.S. Attorney of the Eastern Washington district, Vanessa Waldref, "Small businesses who were eligible for these funds, were not able to receive it."
Since February, the strike force reclaimed almost three million dollars in the Tri-Cities alone. Five people in Eastern Washington have been criminally charged so far.
Offenders can be charged three times the amount they fraudulently took, some now owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Just to see folks take advantage of it in the way that they did, I guess I would say that it's shocking, but not surprising," said the U.S. Attorney'sWhite Collar Crime Unit, Chief Dan Fruchter.
The strike force look into any suspicious tax returns and bank account activity.
One Spokane man pleaded guilty for taking at least 50 thousand dollars of federal aid money he didn't need.
Depending how much money the offender takes and their criminal record, they could face five to 20 years in federal prison.
Many small business owners thanked federal funding for still being open today. Schab's Bier Den in Yakima got two Payment Protection Program or PPP loans in the first year of the pandemic.
Co-owner Trena Schab said without the loans, they would've had to shut their doors a long time ago.
"We're a true mom and pop, we don't have any financial backing, no stock holders, nobody, it was my husband's life savings, it was what I already had," said Schab.
One Yakima woman was charged on seven counts of fraud for fraudulently taking almost 60 thousand dollars.
"I believe in karma; it's gonna come back to haunt you," said Schab.
Schab said she's looking into more funding to stay afloat.
"It's really tough with certain criteria that they're looking for, and I think they're being more picky now," said Schab.
In the meantime, Schab's Bier Den is opening up earlier for lunch mid-June and will also host ladies nights every other week this summer.
