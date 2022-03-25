SELAH, WA - The Yakima Training Center (YTC) tested 108 nearby water wells since 2019. It only provides bottled water to the 56 households that exceed the healthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their water.
Other nearby homeowners are on their own.
YTC hosted its first community-led meeting for nearby homeowners with contaminated water wells last night. YTC officials, army environmentalists, and department of health representatives answered questions.
"Can somebody explain to me why it's taking so long," asked a nearby homeowner, Melissa Maggard.
Maggard is waiting for her water well to be tested. She said she's buying bottled water to keep her family and pets safe.
"We should have been provided with bottled water since August of 2019; they should have made sure that everyone was made aware of this situation," said Maggard.
Maggard said she never got a letter in the mail or knock on the door. She said it wasn't until her dog's increased liver levels that she put two-and-two together.
YTC can't give reimbursements for self-bought bottled water or filters, said US Army Environmental Commander, Roger Walton.
"We are all taught to believe in the army, and the army is here to protect us, and our nation," said Maggard, "I think the army is failing here in Yakima."
Maggard said she constantly worries about her family's health.
Contaminated water is only hazardous if consumed by mouth said a state's department of health toxicologist, Barbara Morrissey. She said homeowners can still bathe, wash dishes and clothes without harm.
A solution could take 30 plus years, according to YTC's action plan. The next phase of testing starts in June with results in August 2022.
Maggard said she's thinking about moving, and she's not the only one. YTC doesn't know how contaminated water wells would impact property value, said Walton.
YTC is hosting another community meeting in May. The date and time are to be determined.
