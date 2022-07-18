YAKIMA, Wash. -- There were 58 home burglaries that used force in Yakima County in just seven months, said the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Public Information Officer, Casey Schilperoort.
Washingtonians and Oregonians have the right to use deadly force, or shoot a gun, at someone on their property if they feel their lives are at stake. However, there's no guarantee homeowner they'll walk away without any criminal charges.
Schilperoort said there must be proof of self-defense.
"In [an armed burglary] situation, it's better off that you don't die versus somebody else who says they're going to kill you," said Schilperoort.
YCSO deputies almost always arrest homeowners who shoot and kill their threat regardless of criminal record, said Schilperoort.
"Our office recommends that you don't use more force than necessary to eliminate whatever threat is at your doorstep," said Schilperoort. "There's no sense in going from 0 to 100 right away."
Homeowners can use their gun to threaten or maim the burglar/trespasser until deputies arrive. People can also use baseball bats, golf clubs or kitchen knifes, said Schilperoort.
Schilperoort said families and roommates should make a plan so everyone knows how to protect themselves in a dire situation.
