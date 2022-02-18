NACHES, WA - Twin brothers; Phil and Steve Mahre, competed against each other in the 1984 Olympics. Phil took gold, and Steve took silver in Slalom Skiing.
"Competing against Steve was the most fun I've ever had in my life," said Phil as Steve responds, "it's because you beat me all the time."
The brothers grew up with the White Pass Ski Resort in their backyard, literally. The Mahre family still lives in the house at the bottom of the slopes.
"Yakima is home, will always be home; I just don't ever see myself going anywhere else," said Phil.
To this day, they still ski together. Although they stopped competing, Steve hasn't given up on beating his brother.
"The older we get, the better I get; I've been beating his butt a lot more recently," said Steve as Phil chimes in, "he's more competitive than I am now."
Steve and Phil said it's more about who they are as people than winning.
"Yeah, I won a medal there, but that didn't make me who I am today, didn't make me a better person," said Steve.
The brothers are teaching ski lessons at White Pass until the end of this month. They also run their family's house construction company.
No U.S. athlete has taken home a Slalom skiing medal since the Mahre brothers.
The brothers said they hope one of their grandchildren can be the next Olympic medalist and keep the family name alive.