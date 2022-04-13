YAKIMA, Wash. - Every year, SunComm 911 Communications' dispatchers take about 250,000 911 calls. They help organize police officers, firefighters and other first-responders in various emergencies throughout the county.
April 10th through the 16th is National Telecommunicators Week. This week aims to recognize those behind the scenes.
Without dispatchers, we wouldn't be able to do our job said Yakima County Fire District 12 fire chief, Nathan Craig.
"I would just say thank you," said Craig, "When we're on scene, they can be a lifeline to us."
Dispatchers help fire crews get to where they need to go fast, said Craig.
"Lots of times, we are just the voice on the other end of the radio or the other end of the phone, people don't really see us or get to know us, " said dispatcher Kaerli Gray.
For 12 hours, Gray is constantly keeping track of emergency units, providing vital information they need and taking 911 calls. She said it feels good to be appreciated for all her hard work.
As one of 19 dispatchers at the center, Gray may be on the other line of your next 911 call.
Every call is different but Gray's care for every caller stays the same.
"[I just think] if I was in that situation, how would I want them to talk with me," said Gray.
Gray said it's important to take time to recharge after a busy day.
"Mentally, we're aware that this [job] is important and that we need to be on our A-game at all times," said Gray.
Gray said she's friends with a lot of police officers and firefighters. She said she knows she can always count on them for support.
Dispatchers get an hour workout break to reduce stress during shifts.
Gray said she's helped catch criminal suspects, deliver babies and even save lives through the phone over the past two years.
"It makes me feel valued and important and I've very excited to go to work every day," said Gray.
911 callers need to know their location or a nearby landmark for faster service, said Gray.
