Homicide at Yakima Inn has YPD searching for witnesses

YAKIMA - Yakima Police Department was called to the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street shortly before 11 p.m. in response to a homicide. A 38 year-old black male was found dead from a gunshot to the head. The victim's name is being withheld while the next of kin is notified.
Detectives determined that several witnesses may have seen the shooter leaving the hotel. Anyone with information is asked to contact YPD at 509-575-6200 or 9-1-1, or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980 or their website.
The full press release is available here:
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.