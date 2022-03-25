House fire on 20th Ave. in Yakima causes $100,000 in damages, no injuries reported

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of North 20th Ave., near BNSF Railway, at 2:00 AM Friday morning which caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
The fire was on the back of the home’s exterior and interior. Occupants had safely evacuated prior to firefighters arriving. YFD reports no injuries.
"Firefighters used hose lines to knock down fire from the exterior before proceeding inside to begin extinguishment," said YFD. "We encountered significant amounts of heat as progress was made. Once the main portion of the fire was extinguished, we began overhaul and controlled the fire’s involvement in the attic."
The fire damaged a large portion of the residence’s interior, part of the attic, and material on the exterior.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.