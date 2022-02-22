ZILLAH, WA - Many local wineries didn't know the extent the summer's heat had on their grapes until the end of harvest.
Sheridan Vineyard only harvested 60 tons of cabernet this year when they usually harvest 400, said owner, Scott Greer.
"I had a tear in my eye at the end of harvest," said Greer.
He said he estimates they lost 700,000 to 800,000 dollars.
Greer said he's just thankful the vineyard survived.
"That's the most important because if the vines would have died, then the losses would've been calculated in the millions," said Greer.
We still picked the same amount of cabernet grapes, but they were much smaller this year, said, Greer. He said it usually takes 3.5 to 4.5 clusters to make a pound but to make a pound this year- it took 22 to 25 clusters.
Sheridan Vineyard only made 10,000 cases this year when they usually make double that.
It all comes down to climate change, said Greer. He said he wants to invest in electric tractors.