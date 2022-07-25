YAKIMA, Wash. -- The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning in most of Washington and Northeast of Oregon from Monday to 11 p.m. Friday (7/29). Many malls, churches and libraries are open as cooling centers in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties.
The Yakima Health District said this extreme heat can put anyone at risk for heat illnesses, especially those people 65+ and children younger than two, according to the press release. A list of cooling centers by county is at the bottom.
"I had to come in here before I started passing out, 'cause I can't do the heat," said a Yakima woman experiencing homelessness, Cindy.
Cindy said she's been homeless for three weeks. She said she's grateful she can get free water at the Yakima Central Library, no questioned asked.
"It's kind of hard with no money and I'm embarrassed to ask people for help," said Cindy.
Public libraries throughout Yakima Valley has free water, public bathrooms and wifi.
"We want to make sure [community members] feel healthy and safe," said the Yakima Valley Libraries executive director, Candy Mendoza. "If they need somewhere to be, for whatever reason, the library is here for you."
The Wesley United Methodist Church extended its hours this week.
"I don't care where you go but be cool. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration is serious business," said the church pastor, Shane Moore.
Moore said he's happy to give people a place to cool off for two years now. He said he wants more small businesses to open its doors to help more people through the summer's first heat wave.
"I don't have air conditioning in my car, so we got out here and were doing some recycling and we were told we could come in and get cool in the church," said a Yakima resident, Victoria Lulham.
COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS:
Benton & Franklin Counties:
Mid-Columbia Libraries- Pasco Branch, West Pasco Branch, West Richland, Keewaydin Branch
