YAKIMA, Wash. -- Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week's meeting.
"I would be mad, I'd really be mad," said a downtown Yakima employee, Karlie Vanantwerp. "We have a lot of small businesses right here... so we need these [parking] areas and I think we're all in agreement here."
The public parking lot behind Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Icehouse Bar is just one of five lots on the list. Many residents said if they had to pay for parking, they just wouldn't bother going downtown.
"People drive loops like 18 loops until they get someone to back out, but if they had to pay for it, I don't think they would wait," said the floor manager, Mike Smith.
The lot behind the restaurant hold 183 parking spots, the largest public parking lot in Yakima. Smith said his employees take about 60 daily.
"I think it could definitely shift some people sort of in other directions searching for other parking so that they wouldn't have to pay...maybe even myself," said one restaurant employee, Brittany Whiz.
Charging 50 cents per hour downtown would generate almost 1 million dollars within the next five years, according to the assessment of downtown parking. Right now, it's unclear where the money would go.
"The last thing we need to worry about is a parking payment," said Smith. "They've already had enough taken away from them, they don't need anything more."
Whether people pay-to-park downtown has been a back-and-forth issue for years. Smith said the city changed their minds about four times in the last five years.
"They have started it up again and taken it away [so many times] it has been a very difficult situation [to understand]," said Smith.
