KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -- Ian never showed up to a turkey hunting camping trip with his friends around the Mineral Springs and Liberty area. Kittitas County Sheriff's Office believe he's dead.
Ian's parents, Sherry and Steve Eckles, said they just want closure, even if that means finding his body.
"I would always think he's going to walk through the door and at the beginning you don't want to believe it; you're just in denial and then later on, you do realize that he's gone," said Sherry.
Steve said deputies found his stolen car with a substantial amount of blood in the back and bullet holes.
"The police told us at the time that the amount of blood in the car would not have been survivable," said Steve.
The suspect for his murder, Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, is in prison but for other crimes. Steve said he hopes he can find his son so they can finally have the evidence to prove Jorge killed his son.
"It would just be like finally it's over, I would just like to have closure," said the Eckles.
Family and friends are planning more search parties this summer. Volunteers can join the 'Searching for Ian Eckles' Facebook page to help look.
There is a 5,000-dollar reward for any information in leading to Ian's whereabouts. Call the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at (509) 962-7525.
It's been a year since the Eckles heard anything from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
"I understand that they're very busy people but it would be nice if they can reach out once a year and say, you know, we're still looking into this," said Steve.
Steve said he believes his son is at the end of a Forest Service Road in the Liberty area or at the bottom of a cliff.
"You can't drag a 150-pound body very far alone," said Steve.
Ian turns 44 Thursday and has a three-month-old granddaughter he hasn't met yet.
