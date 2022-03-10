SELAH, WA - The U.S. Army and Yakima Training Center (YTC) found 44 nearby homes exceeded the healthy amount of chemicals. Homeowners are advised to avoid drinking, cooking, and even bathing in their home's water.
"It's very disconcerting and a cause of anxiety and just emotional distress," said Charlene Ostrom, an affected homeowner.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), water wells shouldn't exceed 70 parts per trillion of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). Charlene and Lance Ostrum found 500 parts per trillion in their water well.
The Ostrom's live near YTC on Perry Way. They said they solely rely on the bottled water and water dispenser given from YTC to drink and cook, but they can't use it for everything.
"You're bathing in it, using it to wash your dishes, for all your laundry and when I'm in the shower, I'm wondering how much is my skin absorbing," said Charlene.
The EPA experts said it's unknown how harmful these chemicals are to people and the environment. According to the information packet given to affected residents, a solution may take 30 plus years.
"And we are in our 70s, do we want to live the rest of our lives like this," asked Charlene.
The Ostrom's said they plan to move but are worried about their property value decreasing because of their contaminated water. Lance said it's not worth putting in a new water system.
The Ostrom's said they just want answers.
The community plans to meet on the 20th at the Selah Civic Center, and YTC plans to host a meeting there on the 24th.
