YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol reports SR97 near the Toppenish Wildlife Refuge is closed after a semi truck jackknifed near milepost 53.
Trooper Chris Thorson says on Twitter the road will be blocked for another hour or so.
