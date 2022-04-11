WSDOT SR 97.jfif

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol reports SR97 near the Toppenish Wildlife Refuge is closed after a semi truck jackknifed near milepost 53.

Trooper Chris Thorson says on Twitter the road will be blocked for another hour or so.