Memphis Juneteenth Festival - Memphis, Tennessee

Date: June 17-18, 2023

Memphis has celebrated Juneteenth by selling music, art, and food every year since 1993. In 2021, the Memphis Juneteenth Festival moved to Health Sciences Park, a park originally named for a Confederate general and enslaver and reclaimed with this celebration of Black liberation. Memphis' Juneteenth celebration will occur this year across two days.

 Tippman98x // Shutterstock

YAKIMA, WASH.- The Yakima County NAACP is hosting several Juneteenth celebration events this year. 

Saturday June 17th 11:30am "Freedom Ride" at the Central Lutheran Church -1604 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA. 

Saturday June 17th 12pm-3pm  "Juneteenth celebration" at MLK Jr. Park -  S 8th St, Yakima, WA. 

  • Seniors 65+ and children 17 and under will receive a free snack and beverage
  • Live R&B and gospel music
  • Food vendors 
  • and Resource booths 

Sunday June 18th 3pm at The Season Gallery and Bistro - 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima WA. 

  • Free Event featuring 2 local performers

Monday June 19th "Welcome reception" 2:30pm and "Main Juneteenth Event" 3pm. At the Seasons Performance Hall - 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

  • Tickets are $15 to attend and can be purchased online
  • entertainment featuring Josephine Howell and other local performers. 

For additional information visit the Yakima County NAACP