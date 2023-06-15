YAKIMA, WASH.- The Yakima County NAACP is hosting several Juneteenth celebration events this year.
Saturday June 17th 11:30am "Freedom Ride" at the Central Lutheran Church -1604 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA.
Saturday June 17th 12pm-3pm "Juneteenth celebration" at MLK Jr. Park - S 8th St, Yakima, WA.
- Seniors 65+ and children 17 and under will receive a free snack and beverage
- Live R&B and gospel music
- Food vendors
- and Resource booths
Sunday June 18th 3pm at The Season Gallery and Bistro - 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima WA.
- Free Event featuring 2 local performers
Monday June 19th "Welcome reception" 2:30pm and "Main Juneteenth Event" 3pm. At the Seasons Performance Hall - 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA
- Tickets are $15 to attend and can be purchased online
- entertainment featuring Josephine Howell and other local performers.
For additional information visit the Yakima County NAACP
