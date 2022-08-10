YAKIMA, Wash. -- Pat Koler and Terry Anderson survived the deadly Agent Orange chemical used during the Vietnam War starting in 1961. They both fought and lived together in Vietnam for one year.
Koler suffered physical and mental long-term effects because of Agent Orange since 2003. He survived cancer and had multiple jaw bone grafting surgeries, but still struggles to eat.
"The difficult part was back then in '03, they weren't really wanting to recognize Agent Orange, if I mentioned that at the VA Hospital they'd say they didn't want to hear it," said Koler.
Anderson knocked on wood that he avoided any Agent Orange effects.
Koler and Anderson refer to each other as brothers.
"He's always been there, if I need some counsel or something like that I talk to Terry, he knows, I know, we both were actually in Hell," said Koler.
Koler said the Agent Orange effects were so bad he tried to forget the pain.
"I was in denial of even serving in Vietnam for close to 20 years, I basically toned into my mind I wasn't there," said Koler.
Koler and Anderson host BBQs and run a free food bank at the Yakima Valley Vet Center 'because it's done so much for us.'
"The Vet Center saves people's lives," said Anderson.
President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday, which extends healthcare access and benefits for all veterans.
"We learned a long time ago, when it happens, we'll believe it," said Anderson. "They can say all they want in Washington, but a lot of that stuff doesn't filter down to us."
Yakima County has 14,000 veterans, 4,500 of them fought in the Vietnam War. The Yakima Valley Vet Center offers veterans resources like counseling and medical referrals.
The Vet Center helps veterans in any point of their lives, said the director, Jeff Hakala.
"If they're in their retirement years and enjoying life the best they can without some of those demons bothering them," said Hakala.
100 percent of donations go toward filling the food back at the Vet Center. You can support Koler and Anderson's nonprofit by calling (509) 895-9192.
