Kickoff to Summer: Gilbert Cellars in Yakima Memorial Day weekend celebration

YAKIMA, Wash. - Enjoy BBQ and local treats at Gilbert Cellars this Memorial Day Weekend.
Manna BBQ & Smokehouse food truck is serving food from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine. Gilbert Cellars has a new retail food fridge that’s stocked with goodies from local purveyors like Tieton Farm & Creamery, Olympia Provisions and Joe’s Sundried Apricots.
This will also be the last weekend for SOLO Stove fire pits, which means it is the last weekend to get your hands on Olympia Provisions Weenie Roasting Kits and S’mores Kits.
All summer, Gilbert Cellars is hosting Music in the Vines starting June 10th. Click here to get tickets.
MUSIC IN THE VINES LINE UP
GILBERT CELLARS SUMMER HOURS
Thursday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm
Sunday – Wednesday, 11 am – 4 pm
Tasting Reservations (groups of 6+): reservations@gilbertcellars.com
Event Rentals: via@gilbertcellars.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.