KITTITAS, Wash. -- General crime, mainly property crime like burglary and car theft, went down 25 percent in just nine months, said Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson.
In response to a recent survey, the Kittitas Police Department (KPD) will be added a school resource officer, radar speed signs in school zones and offer free community classes like women's self-defense and firearm safety this summer.
Almost 90 percent of Kittitas residents surveyed said 24-hour police patrol was important to them.
"[Criminals] figured out when there wasn't a cop in town," said Chief Nelson, "the average response time for the sheriff's was 28 minutes, you can do a lot of crime in 28 minutes and they knew that."
KPD listened.
For the first time, police officers are on duty for 24-hours-a-day. Since the change, property crime and even violent crime rates dropped.
"We can't as a team come together and fix a problem if we don't know it exists," said Chief Nelson.
Chief Nelson said the two-minute online survey let's everyone have a voice, especially busy families.
"The people that come to city counsel and the people who are really loud don't represent the majority of our citizens," said Chief Nelson.
The majority of people shared positive feedback, said Chief Nelson.
"It makes me feel wonderful, makes me feel like what we're doing matters," said Chief Nelson.
17 percent of Kittitas resident filled out the first survey. Chief Nelson said he hopes 50 percent or more participate in the next round. The department will have a new online survey every three months.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office has its own survey for residents. Click here for the Yakima Valley Community Safety and Crime Prevention survey.
