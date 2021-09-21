YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Yakima County Labor Area Summary Employment Security Department published their August 2021 Labor Area Summary for Yakima County, which provides an economic update into the areas labor force.
The Labor Area Summary includes data on Yakima County's total employment, unemployment rates, non-farm employment numbers, and Agricultural employment/production.
"In August of last year, COVID-19-related layoffs drove Yakima County’s unemployment upwards to 9.8 percent, but in August 2021 the rate subsided to 5.6 percent, a four and two-tenths percentage points decline, which is encouraging economic news" said Donald W. Meseck, a Regional Labor Economist.
The report shows August's 2021 Unemployment rate as 5.6%, which is the lowest August report since 2019. The report states in August 2021, the rate fell to 5.6%, a 4.2% decline from August 2020, this is good news for the local economy. (see chart above)
The report found that the non-farm employment numbers grew by 3,300 jobs (up 4.0 percent), rising from 82,100 jobs in August 2020 to 85,400 August 2021. See the chart below for a 4 year summary of Yakima County's non-farm employment numbers.
As Washington State’s labor force increased 1.9% with 73,367 residents from August 2020 to August 2021, Yakima County's labor force also increased 2.0% from August 2020 to August 2021 from 134,353 to 137,042. The chart below explains the breakdown of Yakima's employment industries.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wage (QCEW) program conducted by the Washington State Employment Security Department provides agricultural and nonagricultural employment and wages for firms also completed their analysis of employment changes from 2010 through 2020 in Yakima County. This report found that agricultural share of total employment rose by 4.0 percentage points from 2010 to 2020. The number of agricultural jobs have increased a total of 29.3% from 23,825 in 2010 to 30,796 in 2020.
"Not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment across Yakima County rose by 4.0 percent in August 2021, as employment rose to 85,400 from the 82,100 jobs tallied in August 2020," concluded Meseck. "However, total nonfarm employment countywide this August (85,400 jobs) was still down 1,600 jobs and -1.8 percent below the 87,000 jobs provided in August 2019 (two years ago). Hence, the Yakima County economy has still not recovered all jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Web link to Monthly Employment Report (MER) for Washington state https://esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report