GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview High School mariachi band is hoping to be the first in their school's history to place in the top three at state this year.
The state performance is April 29th at Central Washington University. The performance time and ticket sale dates are to be determined.
This student-led band has 13 members, each chosen for their skill and pride. The president, senior Mikaela Ramos, said she's ready to lead her team to victory.
"Now that we have uniforms, I think everyone is going into this more confident than ever, even if we place third it would mean so much," said Ramos.
The school district invested 40,000 dollars for band uniforms said the high school's instrumental music director, Scott Carson.
Out of 20 mariachi programs in Washington, Grandview High School is one of three to quality for state, said Carson.
Carson said he's confident they will place in the top three this year.
"I would be elated, I would throw them a one-man parade through the center of town," said Carson.
But it's not all about placing, it's more about playing for my family and culture, said junior band member, Leslie Ochoa. Her older sister was part of the first student-led mariachi band at the high school.
"She'll get out of her college classes to come watch us, just to be supportive," said Ochoa.
The singer and youngest of the group, freshmen Paola Lara, said the band gives her 'Mexican Pride.' She said playing mariachi is for her whole family.
The mariachi program went from only 12 students in 2016 to 70 students this year said, Carson. He said he's happy the school can represent a community that often gets overlooked.
