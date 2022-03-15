YAKIMA, WA - West Valley High School's Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) are selling hand-made bracelets in honor of the school's two Ukrainian exchange students.
All the money will go directly to the CARE International "Ukraine Crisis Fund,' which provides Ukrainian families immediate help.
PTSA volunteers will be selling bracelets at every school lunch and sporting event this week. One bracelet is five dollars.
"We really want our Ukrainian exchange students to really feel the love that our West Valley School District has for them," said PTSA co-president, Sara Ditto.
Anna Luhinina is a junior Ukrainian exchange student at the high school. She said her parents, grandparents, and three younger brothers are in Ukraine.
Students quickly crowded the table buying bracelets left and right. Almost every student drew a picture and wrote a message to send to the border.
Luhinina said she still feels scared but not alone.
"It really warms my heart cause I know a lot of these people and I didn't even know that they know me or if they knew about Ukraine," said Luhinina.
Luhinina said she texts her family every hour to make sure they are still okay -- thankfully they are.
"Glory to Ukraine because they need support, that's the only reason why we stay so strong," said Luhinina.
The high school's PTSA won 300 dollars from the national PTA to put toward a service project of their own. They bought 500 hand-made bracelets from Threads of Hope, a non-profit in the Philippines.
"They hire families from the Philippines and by hiring these families, they are able to keep their kids out of prostitution," said Ditto.
Ditto said she's hoping they sell out and can donate 2,500 dollars to Ukraine.
