ZILLAH, WA - Yakima County residents can recycle, just not glass. Although many wineries can't recycle their glass bottles, Sheridan Vineyards recycles their corks and tin caps.
Sheridan Vineyards have to throw away 25 to 35 bottles weekly, said the owner, Scott Greer.
Greer said he sometimes takes his wine bottles to Seattle himself to recycle.
"I wish it were different, but unfortunately, there's not a lot of other solutions out there; we need to come together as a community to solve the problem," said Greer.
Yakima County said hauling glass to the west side to recycle is not cost-effective nor environmentally friendly.
The tin caps are recycled to make bottle top foils said, Greer. He said although darker glass bottles are harder to recycle, they protect the wine's flavor over time.
To further reduce the vineyard's carbon footprint, Greer said he's thinking about canning his wine and getting electric tractors in the future.
The Sheridan Vineyards Garden reopens for events and wine tastings in March.