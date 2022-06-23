YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Regional Criminal Intelligence Center would potentially speed up investigations and allow data/evidence to be shared with all law enforcement agencies in the county.
A majority of 14 law enforcement agency leaders are getting on board, including the Yakima County Sheriff. The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) and supporting agencies are applying for multiple grants for the expected 2.5 million-dollar start-up.
"This will make all of us that more efficient," said Sheriff Robert Udell. "It's going to cost more money but the benefits are going to make it look cheap."
Sheriff Udell said it's going to take everyone to come together to fight the rising violent and property crime rates in the county.
YVCOG's center would have crime mapping software and equipment to link evidence to different crime scenes. YVCOG would hire computer and cell phone data tracking analysts.
"Sometimes [criminals] text their friends, 'shouldn't have done that,' that's pretty big information for us," said Sheriff Udell.
Rapid DNA processing is in the works. Right now, DNA results for homicides, sexual assault and burglaries can take up to a year to come back from the state crime lab.
With the new crime center, Sheriff Udell said they could get DNA results within hours. He said the faster they get results, the faster they can catch the suspect. The DNA results can also prove a suspect isn't guilty of the crime.
"That's powerful right there," said Sheriff Udell. "It protects their rights and doesn't waste our resources."
The three Yakima County Commissioners must approve the center and its funding for it to move forward.
"I'm in full support of this project," said Yakima County Commissioner of District 3, LaDon Linde.
Linde said they hope to decide by September so the center can be up and running by January.
"We're excited to see the potential we could have so that we can effectively beat back the crime," said Linde.
The crime center would act as an independent program to ensure quality and transparency in processing evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.