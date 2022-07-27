YAKIMA, Wash. -- With the new flock safety system, Yakima police found almost 200 stolen cars in just six months, which tops the highest record of recovered vehicles in 2020.
The cameras not only help find stolen cars and plates, but also find suspects involved in homicide and hit and run investigations, said Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.
"I've been in 33 years of law enforcement and this is the biggest change since DNA; this is remarkably better," said Chief Murray.
Before, police officers had to look up license plates of suspicious cars to see if it was stolen. Now, Yakima has 23 flock safety cameras throughout the city.
How does it work?
When a reported stolen vehicle drives by, the camera reads the license plate, pings the location and instantly alerts the chief of police.
"Our mission statement is to reduce violent crime through exceptional customer service, this done both things," said Chief Murray.
The cameras help narrow down the suspects from everyone who lives in Yakima to only two or three.
Suspects can't hide from painting the car or changing the license plate, said Chief Murray.
"The more you do to disguise your car, the more it stands out," said Chief Murray.
Chief Murray said he hopes more police departments, private housing developments, businesses and even schools get these cameras too.
"People are tired of the violent crime in Yakima, this is a good and an inexpensive way I've seen to combat it really quickly," said Chief Murray.
The cameras don't record speed or use facial recognition. The data automatically deletes after 30 days if it doesn't ping your license plate.
Chief Murray said this same camera technology can soon be able to detect gunshots and record any cars driving away from the area.
