HILLSIDE SIDING, Wash. - Motorcycle driver, Joseph Scheuffele, 35, died at the hospital after he crashed into a pickup on State Route 821 this morning, according to the Washington State Patrol press release.
Scheuffele, a Yakima resident, crashed into a pickup going northbound. He was wearing a helmet.
The cause and any alcohol or drug involvement are unknown at this time.
The driver and passenger in the pickup had no injuries. Both wore seat belts.
Southbound SR 821 was partially blocked for four hours. The pickup and motorcycle are totaled.
This is a developing story, we'll provide more information as soon as we get it.
