NACHES, WA - Schools in the Naches Valley District (NVSD) are going to see some changes, very soon.
The district needs to make cuts because of the budget. The superintendent says he wants to be as transparent as possible and that's why lots of information was shared during Mondays school board meeting.
"Last nights board meeting I think went well. What we did is we reviewed where our finances are at, for the next four years, but especially for next year, there's going to be a short fall of revenue," said Duane Lyons, Superintendent, NVSD.
Lyons says all of these cuts are happening in response to legislation changes made to the McCleary Act.
He says the state has given districts more money for basic education, but they have limited the levy funding.
"And, since they've limited it so severely it is going to mean that we are going to have to cut probably about $1,500,000 from our budget," said Lyons.
As of now no cuts have been made says Lyons, "No decisions have been made for next year. We've just started the process where we are looking at all of our programs, all of our expenses and we may have to change, or cut, or rearrange, or restructure many things, but we don't know what those are yet."
Aside from looking at all programs Lyons says staffing will also be overlooked because of the amount of money that is being cut.
The district hopes to have all staffing issues figured out by March, which is just before the deadline in April.
Since the NVSD wants the public to be involved with this entire process they have put out a survey where the public can express their concerns and priorities. That survey can be found by clicking on the link below.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJPv7pR-jm9jNQuRaFDDeQr7ese2peNEIwm0KdI0uDXhcAxg/viewform