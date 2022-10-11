YAKIMA, Wash. -- This year's National Fire Prevention Week honors the 100th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The fire killed more than 250 people and left 100,000 people homeless, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
City of Yakima firefighters respond to an active house or business fire about every 72 hours, said a Yakima Fire Department deputy chief Jeremy Rodriguez.
"It was [shocking] for a long time for me, but when you look at the age of our community, it isn't as surprising," said deputy chief Jeremy Rodriguez.
Deputy Fire Chief Rodriguez said a lot of structure fires start from old electric wiring, flammable insulation or just by cooking or house-keeping accidents.
"As much as it may feel like it can't happen to you or it's not likely to happen to you, it can," said deputy chief Rodriguez.
People have less than two minutes to escape safely once a fire alarm goes off, according to the NFPA. Deputy chief Rodriguez said people need to make sure to have an escape plan because fires won't wait.
Deputy chief Rodriguez said he wishes the department could do more year-round.
"We have very minimal staffing, so our opportunity to get out of the building and do public education is just super, super limited," said deputy chief Rodriguez.
On top of structure fires, firefighters also respond to car and brush fires as well as medical emergencies. In just Yakima alone, firefighters responded to 13,000 calls in 2021, said deputy chief Rodriguez.
"Our firefighters work really hard and train really hard to try to be the best," said deputy chief Rodriguez. "Our ultimate goal is to minimize life loss and property loss."
