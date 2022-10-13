YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima School District started using the ParentSquare platform last year as students returned to back-to-school learning. ParentSquare helps parents communicate in their native or home language in real time.
Ana Castillo and Francisco Mendiola only speak Spanish with two kids at Nob Hill Elementary School. They said they feel heard and in the loop with ParentSquare.
"They reach out to us like a family, like a community as Latinos," said Castillo and Mendoila through a translator. "They may not know Spanish, we don't know English, but they still try to communicate."
Teachers can type digital messages in English, ParentSquare translates it to send to the parents. Castillo said she checks her email daily for school updates.
"It's helped us a lot; when they are doing something new in class, it allows me the opportunity to support better at home," said Castillo.
Castillo and Mendiola said they feel important enough to now be included in the conversation.
"We want to bring all of our families together, wanted them to feel welcome at our school and making sure that they have a voice," said Nob Hill Elementary School assistant principal, Craig Smith.
Castillo and Mendiola said they encourage more families to use ParentSquare as it is easy to set up and use. Click here for the sign-up link.
