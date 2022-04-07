Yakima County, WA - The Nelson Dam Project began in August 2021 to improve fish passage, sediment continuity, flow conveyance, water supply reliability and decrease flood risks. Since beginning the project, several goals have been reached.
Dam removal started at the fish ladder and continued along the Naches River. Riverbed material was removed, then replaced with approximately 9,800 tons foundation rock, infill sediment, engineered streambed material and weir boulders.
The City of Yakima announced that as the work on the dam continues, the project will result in temporary road closures over the next couple of weeks.
Work is scheduled to begin next week with pouring concrete for a new fish screen structure. The work requires temporary closure of South Naches Road at Powerhouse Road.
Closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. and end by 4:00 p.m. on these dates:
- Wednesday, April 13th
- Tuesday, April 19th
- Friday, April 29th
- Thursday, May 5th
The City of Yakima says this type of project is subject to change daily depending on the weather, equipment and emergencies during work.
