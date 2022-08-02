YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Nelson Dam Removal and Replacement Project hit its halfway point in August 2022.
The last piece of the dam on the Naches River is set to be removed next week. The goal is to improve fish passage, water supply reliability and river recreation.
"[The new dam is] a lot better for the citizens of Yakima, [which] means I'm doing the job I was hired to do," said the city of Yakima's Water and Irrigation Division Manager, Dave Brown.
The work requires the temporary closure of South Naches Road at Powerhouse Road every Thursday this month. This Thursday, August 4th from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 11th, 18th and 25th.
The construction timeline is on target to finish up in April 2023, said Brown.
"It is promising and it'll really look nice when it's all done," said Brown. "All and all it's been pretty easy to get done."
The original 1920s design was failing, said Brown. The replacement dam will be almost a hundred feet wider and about 50 feet upstream.
The old dam made it nearly impossible for fish to swim upstream. The fish ladder removal will give fish about three hundred miles of new habitat, said Brown.
The dam replacement will also reduce flood risks off highway 12 and surrounding houses.
The city of Yakima invested 10.8 million dollars into the 26 million-dollar multi-agency project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.