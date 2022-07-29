KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. --
The Federal Department of Justice granted almost 100,000 dollars to the Kittitas County Coroner's Office for a new technology that helps in death investigations.
The Kittitas County Coroner's Office is the first to use Leica RTC360 3D laser scanner and software in the state. In under two minutes, the laser scans 360 degrees of the scene then it shows what you captured in 3D.
"It's going to be one of those things eventually you wonder how we did it without it," said the coroner, Nick Henderson. "It's just amazing, absolutely amazing."
In just the last month, the new scanner helped in one homicide and three car crashes, said Henderson.
Henderson said he scans the crime scene as soon as gets there so no evidence goes unseen, even in the dark. He usually scans six different angles.
There were about 250 deaths in Kittitas County in 2020, said Henderson.
"It just makes me feel good that we've got the best stuff we can have to help find the answers for these parents," said Henderson.
Before, experts had to take snapshots of every angle on scene, which wasn't always accurate.
"This thing gets the whole thing, there is no blank spots," said Henderson.
Henderson said he plans to use the new tech every chance he gets including for suicide and drug overdose investigations.
