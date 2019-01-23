YAKIMA, WA - A new business aimed at providing a fun and safe environment for teens will soon open in Yakima.
The Nerds Fun Center & Laser Tag is decorated with all the classic game characters.
Once it opens kids will have a free range to 24 arcade games, two pool tables.
There is also going to be a game room where all the popular game consoles like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Wii and the classic Nintendo 64 will be.
The owner of the fun center says he got tried of going to the movies every weekend and just really wanted to create a place for teens to hang out.
"There's really nowhere for them to go in this town past 10 o'clock. Our hours during the week are till 10, but our weekends we are open till midnight, or when people stop coming. We want to make sure that there is somewhere that they can go do something at, they don't have to be out there getting into trouble," said Brandon Matthews, owner of Nerds Fun Center & Laser Tag.
Matthews says after the place opens up he wants to keep adding more to it to make it a place for everyone not just teens.
He also says the fun center will open it's doors sometime during the third week of January.