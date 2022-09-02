YAKIMA, Wash. -- West Valley School District has two new mental health counselors this 2022 school year. One-third of high school students said they struggled with mental health in 2021, according to the CDC.
The new high school mental health counselor, Aadriana Hernandez, said her main goal is eliminate any negative stigma or stereotype around mental health and asking for help. In just the first two weeks of school, Hernandez said she's helped close to 100 students.
Hernandez said she wants students to know they aren't alone. She said she's there for them whether they may be struggling with substance use disorders, anxiety, depression or trauma.
"I have so many students coming and saying I need help with A, B and C and they're not afraid to come in and ask for that," said Hernandez.
Teens 13 and older can get behavioral or mental health help without consent of a parent or guardian, according the state's Healthy Care Authority.
Depending on the circumstance, West Valley School District students can get mental health counseling through insurance, based on income or by a school's right-off.
Students can almost immediately start mental health counseling with Hernandez. Students just need to go in the high school's counseling center or call the district's mental health counseling agency, Catholic Charities.
