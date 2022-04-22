KITTITAS, Wash. - The Yellow Dog Brand Livestock Evacuation can help move livestock to a safe location with just a call or a text at (509) 899-7635. It's best to ask for help when in wildfire evacuation levels one or two.
Volunteers can transport cattle, horses, pigs, goats, etc. to the nearest county fairground or emergency animal shelter throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Evacuation volunteers double as firefighters and livestock experts. They said unfortunately, livestock are usually the last to evacuate in a wildfire.
Volunteer Brian Robertson said he wished he could do more for the abandoned animals in a fire he once fought.
"[The fire] was moving so fast and the animals basically had to fend for themselves and run through the flames," said volunteer Brian Robertson.
Co-founders, Parker McKinnon and Alexis Robertson said saving livestock is just as important as putting out the fire.
"So that's where our nonprofit steps in and be a helping hand to all those family farmers, whether you're on a big scale or small scale," said McKinnon.
Russ Stingley has about 850 cattle in Kittitas and 300 more throughout the canyons. He said he worries for his cattle as wildfires tend to get bigger every year.
"It's our livelihood you know, in a way they're family, if you lost one from a fire, you'd feel like you didn't do your part," said Stingley.
Stingley said he has enough trucks to haul his cattle if need be but it's been hard to evacuate them all in one day.
"I think we've been pretty lucky with the neighbors helping each other, in the past we never had no nonprofits, so we kind of had to look out for ourselves," said Stingley.
Stingley said he thinks a lot of his neighbors will be happy to know this nonprofit now exists.
The nonprofit works with law enforcement agencies, fire departments and incident management teams to help those in need fast.
