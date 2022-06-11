YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police Department and Yakima Fire department responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened near the 4600 block of W Nob Hill Blvd. When YPD arrived on scene they found a 24 year old female Yakima resident pinned under her car and was dead on the scene. YPD reports that the driver lost control of the car when she hit a wall barrier and telephone pole on the side of the road before rolling multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision. This crash is still under investigation but Yakima Police believe that speed is the suspected cause of the crash.
One Dead After Rollover Crash in Yakima
Cristian Garza
Cristian Garza
NBC Right Now Producer
