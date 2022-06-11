One Dead After Crash in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police Department and Yakima Fire department responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened near the 4600 block of W Nob Hill Blvd. When YPD arrived on scene they found a 24 year old female Yakima resident pinned under her car and was dead on the scene. YPD reports that the driver lost control of the car when she hit a wall barrier and telephone pole on the side of the road before rolling multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision. This crash is still under investigation but Yakima Police believe that speed is the suspected cause of the crash. 

 